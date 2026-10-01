Akhil Gogoi announces indefinite agitation from October 2 over pending flood relief

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has announced an indefinite statewide agitation from October 2, alleging that the Assam government has failed to meet its October 1 deadline for disbursing flood relief to affected families.

Gogoi said the agitation would begin on Gandhi Jayanti and continue until the government fulfils its commitments to flood victims.

The deadline was set during a public rally at Chachal Dharna Ground in Guwahati on September 23, where protesters demanded immediate financial assistance as well as long-term compensation for families affected by the floods.

According to Gogoi, between 30 and 40 per cent of flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat are yet to receive the promised Rs 15,000 interim financial assistance.

He further claimed that flood victims in Sivasagar and Charaideo have not received the additional Rs 10,000 special relief announced for severely affected areas.

Gogoi is also demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation per family for those who suffered major losses in the floods across the four districts.

In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Raijor Dal leader highlighted the situation of families who, according to him, remain displaced and without adequate financial assistance.

“The government’s deadline has passed, leaving nearly half of the flood victims empty-handed. We are launching this agitation on Gandhi Jayanti to fight democratically for the rights and survival of our people,” Gogoi said.

He maintained that the agitation would continue until all eligible flood-affected families receive the financial assistance being sought.

The Assam government has yet to respond to Gogoi's latest allegations regarding the pending relief payments.