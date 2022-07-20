Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who made controversial and derogatory remarks about NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Mumu during the presidential election, finally apologized today. Akhil Gogoi made some disrespectful remarks saying that the BJP played the tribal trump card during presidential elections and nominated Draupadi Murmu as their candidate.

Gogoi via a video message apologized and said— "A few words used by me while speaking during the presidential election have evoked adverse reactions among the tribal tea community. The words used while speaking to the media did not mention the name of Draupadi Murmu, but hurt the sentiments of the tea tribe community.’’

‘’I have found that the context in which my sentence has been understood by the tea tribe community, has evoked a negative reaction as I mentioned that even though the BJP has played the Trump card of the Tribals, in fact, Draupadi Murmu is an elite woman, so the sentence that she does not represent the Tribals seems to have hurt a few people, so today I have announced that this sentence has been lifted,’’ adds Gogoi.

Adding further, Gogoi says, ‘’I even used a term called wooden head without mentioning Draupadi Murmu. It seems that word has also hurt a section of the people, so I have lifted that word as well. I apologise to all those who have reacted to this word. I hope the tribal people will forgive me.’’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma without mentioning Akhil Gogoi’s name said, ‘’There is a political person who has apologized for making adverse remarks against the scheduled caste and tribal community. The President’s seat is the most elite and the utmost respect should be given to the post. One shouldn’t be making mistakes repeatedly by making such comments.’’