Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking swift action to address the artificial flooding issue at the historic Rang Ghar premises in Sivasagar.

Gogoi highlighted that continuous rains had led to waterlogging at Rang Ghar, a situation that went viral on social media. He credited the Public Works Department (PWD), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and Circle Office, Sivasagar, for their cooperation in draining out the floodwater.

He further mentioned that PWD (Roads) deployed 15 laborers to clear obstructions from the Mechijan drainage channel, which was historically used during the Ahom era for water flow management. However, Gogoi stressed that this is only a temporary solution, as siltation and encroachment will lead to repeated blockages.



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To permanently resolve the issue, Gogoi urged CM Sarma to sanction a dedicated drainage project along Mechijan to prevent artificial flooding and protect the historical integrity of Rang Ghar.

He concluded his letter by seeking urgent intervention from the Assam government for long-term conservation efforts at this iconic heritage site.