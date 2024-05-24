Efforts are underway to form a new regional political party in Assam through the merger of smaller regional parties, Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi announced today (May 24).

Talks are currently ongoing between the Raijor Dal and the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) to bring this vision to fruition.

In a statement, Gogoi emphasized the necessity of a strong regional party to safeguard Assam's political and economic interests. "If you wish to protect Assam politically or economically, we need a strong regional party. We need a new party with a new logo and a new constitution," he declared, signaling a significant step towards unification.

Raijor Dal has agreed to the merger proposal, and the decision now lies with the Asom Jatiya Parishad. "We are giving nod to this and now the ball is in Asom Jatiya Parishad's court," said Gogoi. He also mentioned that if the AJP declines the merger due to technical issues, he will still pursue collaboration through a Regional Coordination Committee.

This development comes amid growing calls for greater regional representation and autonomy in Assam, as local parties aim to strengthen their influence and address state-specific issues more effectively. The proposed merger and the formation of a new political entity are seen as pivotal in reshaping Assam's political landscape.