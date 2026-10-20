Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has called for a human chain in front of Janata Bhawan in Dispur on October 20, demanding justice for Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg.

In a post on social media, Gogoi said he hoped Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would allow the programme to proceed without obstruction and accept a memorandum from the participants.

The proposed human chain is aimed at reiterating the demand for justice in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death. Gogoi’s appeal comes amid continued public demands for accountability in the case.

The Chief Minister’s response to the proposed programme and the memorandum was not mentioned in Gogoi’s post.