Akhil Gogoi calls for strong opposition unity ahead of 2026 Assam Polls

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday underlined the importance of opposition unity in Assam ahead of the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections, stressing that a consolidated front must “stand for the people.”

Speaking at a program held in the Meteka Gaon Panchayat area near Sivasagar town, Gogoi said his party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections. His remarks come on the eve of a crucial meeting scheduled for tomorrow, where all political parties in Assam are expected to deliberate on election strategies. A key agenda of the meeting will be whether the Congress joins the opposition alliance for the polls.

Since August 19, Raijor Dal has been carrying out a 15-day National Awareness March across the Sivasagar constituency. The campaign is designed to foster direct interaction with citizens, share the party’s vision for governance, and gather feedback on local and state-level issues. Party workers and leaders have been actively participating, highlighting the need for a united opposition to address Assam’s challenges and ensure equitable development.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi described the forthcoming meeting of opposition parties as “crucial for shaping Assam’s political future.”

“We are focused on creating a strong opposition alliance that can stand for the people and provide real solutions to the state’s pressing problems,” he said.

The event also served as a platform for Raijor Dal leaders to engage with local residents, listen to their concerns, and present the party’s roadmap for governance and development.