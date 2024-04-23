Raijor Dol chief and Sivsagar legislator, Akhil Gogoi, has voiced grave concerns over Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s recent statement proposing the relocation of the Chakma and Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.

Gogoi, demanding clarification from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the state government’s stance, condemned the suggestion, questioning whether Assam was being turned into a “dustbin” for foreigners.

Addressing the media in Nagaon on Tuesday, Gogoi expressed his disappointment, accusing Chief Minister Sarma of capitulating to the Centre to conceal his alleged scams and crimes.

Gogoi also informed that he has written to Chief Minister Sarma seeking clarification on the matter.

In a scathing attack on the BJP government in Assam, Gogoi warned of legal action against Chief Minister Sarma if foreigners were resettled in Assam through the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He asserted, “If the Chief Minister brings in foreigners to Assam with the intention to resettle them through CAA, there will be cases registered against him.”

Raijor Dol’s opposition to Union Minister Rijiju’s suggestion finds resonance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which has also expressed its resentment.

Earlier, during a press meet on Monday, the party’s general secretary, Jagadish Bhuyan, highlighted their objection to settling the Chakma and Hajong communities in Assam, citing the inapplicability of CAA in Arunachal Pradesh.

Demanding clarity from Chief Minister Sarma, Bhuyan urged him to publicly denounce the alleged proposal if Union Minister Rijiju had not discussed it with him.

