Akhil Gogoi demands ‘Zubeen Divas’ on September 19, ‘Bhupen Divas’ on November 5

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi has urged the Assam government to officially declare September 19 as ‘Zubeen Divas’ and November 5 as ‘Bhupen Divas’, honouring the contributions of legendary Assamese artists Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Speaking at Zubeen Khetra, Gogoi also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as “Bhaiyo Behno” and alleging that people made a “big mistake” by electing him as Prime Minister.

Gogoi alleged that the government had “sold the country and destroyed it”, while criticising what he described as the Centre's response to the recent floods in Assam.

Referring to the devastating floods in Assam, Gogoi alleged that Prime Minister Modi did not visit the flood-affected areas or adequately respond to the suffering of people in the state. He claimed that Upper Assam was severely affected by the floods and alleged that the Prime Minister did not even ask about the well-being of the affected people.

Gogoi also referred to the ongoing flash flood situation in Nepal, saying it was a positive development that the Prime Minister was raising his voice over the disaster there. However, he questioned why, according to him, similar concern was not shown when Assam was battling devastating floods.

Gogoi further appealed to the state government to formally recognise September 19 and November 5 as ‘Zubeen Divas’ and ‘Bhupen Divas’, saying the move would honour the immense cultural contributions of the two icons and preserve their legacy for future generations.