Raijor Dal chief alleges illegal coal transportation network operating through Jorhat and Sivasagar; seeks probe into suspected involvement of political representatives and officials

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has sought the Assam government's immediate intervention into an alleged illegal coal transportation network operating through Upper Assam, claiming that around 42 suspected coal-laden trucks have been parked at multiple locations along National Highway stretches in Jorhat district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dated November 8, Gogoi alleged that the trucks were carrying coal sourced from Meghalaya and were intended to be transported through Amguri towards Tuli railway station in Nagaland. He urged the chief minister to direct the police and district administrations to seize the vehicles, verify the legality of the coal consignments and initiate action against those found involved.

Gogoi claimed that he had observed approximately 30-40 trucks, reportedly numbering around 42, parked between Jhanji and Hanhchara in Jorhat district over the past three days. He further alleged that some of the vehicles had subsequently been shifted to other locations following public attention, with around 12 trucks still parked along the highway.

According to the letter, some of the trucks were reportedly stationed near Sanju Dutta's petrol pump at Teok, around the Meleng toll gate and at other locations along the Jorhat-Sivasagar highway.

Questioning the movement and prolonged parking of the vehicles, Gogoi asked why the trucks had not proceeded to their declared destinations if the coal transportation was legal. He also questioned the absence of seizure or effective enforcement action by the concerned authorities.

The Raijor Dal chief further alleged that more than 200 suspected coal-laden trucks were stranded near the Assam-West Bengal border after transportation arrangements through West Bengal reportedly failed over disagreements concerning financial terms.

He claimed that an alternative route was being explored through Jorabat, Jagiroad, Nagaon, Kaziranga, Dergaon, Jorhat and Sivasagar. The consignments were allegedly intended to be transported towards Bihar through either Tuli railway station in Nagaland or Lakwa railway station in Assam.

Gogoi also named several individuals, including Pranjal of Amguri, Gaurav Rana, Jackie Agarwala, Gaurav Chaurasia and Naveen Singhal of Beltola in Guwahati, alleging their possible links to coal transportation networks operating across the region. He claimed that some of these individuals were attempting to identify alternative routes for transporting coal after encountering difficulties in other states.

The letter also contains allegations against Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia, with Gogoi claiming that they were allegedly involved in or providing support to the coal transportation syndicate. He also referred to allegations of financial arrangements involving political representatives.

However, Gogoi stated that these allegations needed to be independently verified and called for an impartial investigation without political interference. No evidence establishing the alleged involvement of the individuals named in the letter was provided in the communication.

Linking the issue to the recent floods in Upper Assam, Gogoi alleged that illegal coal mining in the hills of Nagaland, along with unauthorised stone and sand extraction, had contributed to environmental degradation and may have aggravated flooding in the region.

He said extensive mining activities, the creation of mining pits and alterations to natural drainage systems warranted a separate investigation into their environmental consequences. He reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the causes of the recent floods and accountability for those responsible.

Gogoi also questioned the role of the police, mining authorities, transport officials and railway authorities in preventing the alleged transportation of illegally mined coal.

Among his key demands are the seizure of all suspected coal-laden trucks, verification of mining licences, transit passes, royalty payments, e-way bills and railway booking documents, and an investigation into the ownership and source of the consignments.

He also sought an inquiry into the reported presence of more than 200 trucks near the Assam-West Bengal border and called for action against government officials found to have facilitated illegal transportation.

The Raijor Dal chief further demanded that criminal cases be registered wherever violations are established and that details of the vehicles seized, coal recovered and progress of the investigation be made public, subject to legal requirements.

Gogoi said party workers and local representatives were monitoring the movement of the suspected coal-laden trucks and would continue to bring instances of alleged illegal transportation to the attention of the authorities.

He urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to issue immediate directions to the Director General of Police, Assam, and the concerned district police and administrations to prevent the suspected consignments from being moved before their legal status is verified.