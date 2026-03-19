Akhil Gogoi–Gaurav Gogoi alliance sealed for Assam Assembly polls: Congress allots 11 seats to Raijor Dal

In a significant breakthrough for opposition unity in Assam, the alliance between Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi has been finalised, with the Indian National Congress agreeing to allocate 11 Assembly seats to the Raijor Dal ahead of the 2026 polls.

As per the understanding, Raijor Dal will contest from Sivasagar, Dalgaon, Dhing, Sissiborgaon, Digboi, Bokakhat, Manas, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Margherita, and Mariani.



Additionally, Goalpara East and Gauripur have been designated as “friendly contest” seats where both parties will field candidates.

The development comes hours after APCC president and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had indicated that talks were underway to expand the opposition alliance. The Congress is already in alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPIML), and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

Gaurav Gogoi had earlier stressed the urgency of forming a united opposition, stating that time was short but expressing optimism about reaching a consensus. He had also said that the final proposal would be placed before the central leadership for approval.

The alliance is being seen as a strategic move to consolidate anti-incumbency votes against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as opposition parties attempt to build a broad coalition ahead of the Assembly elections.

With seat-sharing now largely settled between Congress and Raijor Dal, the opposition front in Assam appears to be taking clearer shape in the run-up to the high-stakes polls.