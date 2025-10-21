Akhil Gogoi hits back at Pijush Hazarika, lists govt’s failures in Zubeen Garg probe

In a sharp rebuttal to Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi has accused the BJP-led State Government of misleading the public over its handling of the Zubeen Garg death investigation.

Responding to Hazarika’s recent statement outlining what the government claimed to have done in pursuit of justice for the late cultural icon, Gogoi said the minister’s list was “completely false and fabricated.”

“Pijush Hazarika daangoriya, a few days ago you presented a list claiming what the State Government has done after Zubeen Garg’s death, showcasing it as the BJP Government’s achievement. That list is entirely false. Here, we present what the Assam Government actually failed to do or deliberately avoided doing in the pursuit of justice for Zubeen da. Please respond,” Gogoi wrote in his detailed note.

The MLA’s statement, running several pages long, enumerated a series of alleged failures by the government both before and after Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

According to Gogoi, the government failed to provide adequate security to Zubeen despite him being a “national asset.” He pointed out that the Ministry of External Affairs invited Zubeen Garg to Singapore for the North East Festival, yet the State Government did not grant him state guest status, resulting in the absence of official security during his visit.

He further alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma did not keep his word about bringing Zubeen’s body back from Singapore on a chartered flight, as the remains were transported along with regular passenger luggage.

The MLA’s document lists several other points of criticism: the government’s failure to arrest suspects like Siddharth Sharma and Sandeepan Garg at Delhi Airport, the delay in arresting festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and the continuation of the North East Festival immediately after Zubeen’s death.

Gogoi also accused the government of mishandling Zubeen’s funeral arrangements — citing lack of proper facilities at Sarusajai Stadium, failure to provide land for a memorial on the banks of the Brahmaputra, and absence of national honors during the cremation at Sonapur.

He alleged that despite public demand, the government initially refused to conduct a post-mortem in Assam, and a second autopsy was performed only after pressure from citizens. Even then, he said, those who demanded it were verbally attacked and insulted.

Gogoi criticised the government for not ordering a CBI probe under judicial supervision, and for delaying the Special Investigation Team’s visit to Singapore for over a month after the incident.

He further said that the Judicial Inquiry Commission formed by the government was “weak,” comprising “government-friendly lawyers instead of sitting judges,” and thus incapable of conducting a strong judicial investigation.

Citing the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Gogoi alleged that the State Government failed to follow key legal procedures — including obtaining the Union Government’s prior sanction for investigation abroad, issuing a Letter of Request to Singapore authorities, and seeking extradition of foreign nationals linked to the case.

He also raised doubts over the government’s decision to transfer the case to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that confidential police investigation materials had been leaked even before the handover.



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Gogoi’s note questioned the government’s claims of sealing the accused’s properties, alleging that “lights were still on and family members were moving freely,” indicating no real enforcement action.

He also pointed out that while accused individuals in Assam were arrested, members of the Singapore-Assam Association with alleged involvement were not touched. The promised 10 bighas of land for Zubeen’s memorial, he said, “remains undelivered.”

The MLA accused the government of failing to ensure transparent communication about the progress of the investigation, forcing even Zubeen’s wife to post online with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

He charged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had “taken a stance against justice” by discouraging citizens from writing to the Singapore Prime Minister seeking cooperation in the investigation.

Akhil Gogoi’s note concluded that the government’s inefficiency has sparked widespread public dissatisfaction, leading to state-wide protests and unrest. He alleged that several activists were harassed and jailed for demanding justice and that even the accused persons were not adequately protected during public agitation.

“The failure to properly investigate Zubeen Garg’s death has pushed Assam into a volatile situation reminiscent of a mass people’s uprising,” Gogoi warned. “Even after 32 days, Zubeen da has not received justice, and people now deeply believe that justice will never come under the BJP government.”