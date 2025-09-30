Akhil Gogoi launches indefinite hunger strike demanding CBI probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday, September 30 began an indefinite hunger strike at Chachal, Guwahati, pressing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi demanded the immediate arrest of all those allegedly involved in the case. Taking a sharp dig at the police department, he remarked, “When petty thieves are subjected to encounters, why are those accused in Zubeen Garg’s death allowed to go live on Facebook and enjoy Durga Puja holidays?”

The Raijor Dal chief also alleged a large-scale financial scam linked to the North East Festival, claiming that several political leaders were involved. He urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to launch an investigation into the matter.

Raising concerns over the detention of Ajay Phukan and Victor Das under the National Security Act (NSA), Gogoi demanded an explanation from the Governor on the grounds of their arrest and sought their immediate release.

Further intensifying his allegations, Gogoi questioned whether a fashion show organised by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma was held shortly after Garg’s death and insisted that those associated must clarify their role publicly.

Declaring that seeking justice for Zubeen Garg could not be equated with sedition, Gogoi said, “If this is sedition, then every Assamese stands guilty of it.”

Earlier in the day, Gogoi, along with Raijor Dal members, submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan, demanding a fair and transparent probe into Garg’s death.

Meanwhile, sources said the Governor has chosen not to attend Durga Puja festivities this year and will also not celebrate his birthday on October 3, citing the somber atmosphere.

Vowing to continue his protest, Gogoi said, “I will remain on hunger strike until the Chief Minister himself comes to Chachal and addresses the people directly.”