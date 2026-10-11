Akhil Gogoi praises CJP for ‘attacking BJP-RSS’, says he will join Delhi Protest

Assam MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Sunday, October 11, congratulated Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das following their release on the executive magistrate’s orders, saying he would join their protest in Delhi after concluding his ongoing agitation in Assam.

Speaking at a press interaction, Gogoi said the CJP had attacked the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “at the heart”. He congratulated the leaders on their release and said they had invited him to join the protest in the national capital.

The remarks came after the three CJP leaders were released on Sunday after being produced before an executive magistrate. They had been placed under preventive arrest after Delhi Police detained them at the airport ahead of the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, the leaders were released on the condition that they maintain peace for one year. Sources said Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), relating to security for keeping peace and preventive arrest, were invoked against them.

Gogoi has been leading an agitation in Assam over the alleged delay in compensation to flood-affected families. On Wednesday, October 7, the Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA escalated his criticism of the Assam government, warning of a statewide democratic agitation if it failed to address his demands.

The CJP leaders’ detention came amid a security crackdown in Delhi on Saturday, when more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar. Several opposition leaders were also detained while attempting to join the protest.