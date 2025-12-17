BJP alleges Akhil Gogoi has ‘secret links’ with accused in Zubeen Garg murder case

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 17, alleged that Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi maintains “secret links” with the accused in the Zubeen Garg murder case.

Addressing the media through a press release issued from the BJP state office, Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami made the allegation in response to comments posted by Gogoi on social media regarding the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Goswami questioned Gogoi’s claim, made during a Facebook Live session on December 16, that he had obtained a copy of the chargesheet filed in CID Police Station Case No. 18/2025. He said that as per the order passed in PRC Case No. 4084/2025 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, Kamrup (Metro), copies of the chargesheet had been forwarded only to the concerned jail authorities where the seven accused, including Siddharth and Shyamkanu, are lodged.

The spokesperson added that a pen drive containing the chargesheet was handed over exclusively to authorised family members of the accused who were present in court. “No copy of the chargesheet has been provided to any third party so far,” Goswami said.

“Under these circumstances, if Akhil Gogoi has obtained a copy of the chargesheet, it could only have come from the accused or their authorised family members,” the BJP leader alleged, claiming this indicated Gogoi’s “secret links” with the accused or their families.



Goswami further accused the MLA of repeatedly attempting to discredit the SIT’s chargesheet and of indirectly shielding the accused by “behaving like their defence lawyer.” He also alleged that Gogoi was part of a conspiracy to intimidate government witnesses prepared by the SIT to ensure conviction in the case.

The BJP also highlighted that under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Home Department completed the investigation within 86 days and filed the chargesheet, paving the way for what it described as a speedy judicial process.

Akhil Gogoi has not yet responded to the BJP’s allegations.

