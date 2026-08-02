Akhil Gogoi seeks Rs 10 lakh compensation for Assam flood-hit families, questions relief distribution

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday, August 2, urged the Assam government to provide at least Rs 10 lakh as compensation to each flood-affected family, saying the financial assistance announced by the state was insufficient to cover the massive losses suffered by people.

Addressing reporters, the Sivasagar MLA said the government's announced assistance of Rs 15,000 for flood-affected families and Rs 25,000 for affected people in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts would "never be enough" for those who had lost their homes, belongings and livelihoods.

Gogoi proposed that the compensation be released in phases instead of a lump sum.

"The government should provide at least Rs 10 lakh to every affected family. It can be given in instalments. First, provide Rs 2 lakh immediately so that people can begin rebuilding their lives, and then release the remaining amount in phases," he said.

He also alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief materials. Referring to the Chief Minister's relief packets, Gogoi claimed that although the government had promised 8 kg of rice in each packet, several beneficiaries had complained that they received only 5 kg.

He urged the state government to investigate the alleged discrepancy and ensure that flood-affected families receive the full quantity of relief promised to them.

The Assam government has been carrying out relief and rehabilitation measures across flood-hit districts through relief camps, distribution centres and financial assistance. However, opposition leaders have continued to question both the adequacy of the compensation package and the implementation of relief measures.