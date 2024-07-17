In a recent address at Bongaigaon's Awart Bhawan, MLA Akhil Gogoi strongly criticized the Congress party's decision to contest the upcoming by-elections alone, calling it a "historic mistake." Gogoi asserted, "If the Congress party thinks of contesting the upcoming by-elections in the state alone, then the Congress is living in a fool's paradise."

Gogoi further said, "It would be a historic mistake on the part of the Congress if it thought it would go it alone in the by-polls said Gogoi."

"If the Congress has gained arrogance after receiving a small response from the people because of the unity of the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections, then the Raijor Dal will give them an appropriate counter-answer in the upcoming by-elections," warned Gogoi, indicating a potential escalation in political rivalry.

Gogoi's comments come in response to Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah's announcement on Tuesday that the party would contest all five Assembly seats where by-polls will be held. This decision, Borah stated, was made during a meeting chaired by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh with district-level party leaders on Monday, marking the first day of Singh's three-day visit to the state.

Borah took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm the party's stance, posting, "@INCAssam would contest all the 5 seats where byelections would be held. We would constitute 5 teams of senior leaders who would reach out to the grassroots."