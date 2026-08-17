Akhil Gogoi urges PM to declare floods in three Assam districts a national disaster

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the recent floods in Assam’s Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts a “national disaster” and provide Rs 10 lakh each to affected families and business establishments.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Sivasagar MLA submitted a 22-point charter of demands seeking urgent relief, rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction in the flood-hit areas.

Gogoi also sought a CBI investigation into the causes of the July 19 floods, particularly alleged illegal coal mining along the Assam-Nagaland border and illegal sand and stone mining along the Dikhow riverbed. He alleged that such activities were carried out with political patronage.

He said the floods had threatened not only lives and agricultural land but also Assam’s cultural and civilisational heritage, and therefore warranted declaration as a national disaster.

Gogoi also sought a Rs 1,000-crore special reconstruction package for rebuilding infrastructure in the Sivasagar and Nazira Assembly constituencies, which he identified as among the worst affected areas.

He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the Rs 15,000 one-time assistance announced by the Assam government reached every flood-affected family, including those left out due to errors or omissions.

For the agriculture sector, Gogoi sought measures to irrigate flood-affected farmland and provide quality seeds to farmers in the three districts.

He also demanded alternative land and pucca houses for families who lost their homes in Nepalikhuti village in Nazira, along with housing support under Central and State government schemes for affected families across the three districts.

The MLA called for strengthening and raising river embankments, reconstructing damaged sections and installing modern sluice gates at strategic locations to facilitate drainage.

He also sought approval for comprehensive desiltation projects for the Dikhow, Darika, Janji, Mitong and Namdang rivers, besides drainage bridges along national highways to help drain floodwater from towns and adjoining areas.

Gogoi demanded funds for repairing and reconstructing damaged schools, religious institutions and other public infrastructure.

He also sought compensation for losses suffered by fisheries, small tea growers, agarwood cultivators and youth-run enterprises engaged in piggery, poultry, duck and goat farming, as well as plant nurseries, agricultural farms and the handloom and handicraft sectors.

The MLA further urged the government to provide free books and uniforms to flood-affected students in government, private and semi-private schools and waive admission fees from the primary to degree level.

He also called for mobile medical units to visit every flood-affected village every three days to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

Gogoi said the floods had caused extensive damage to individuals and disrupted the socio-economic fabric of the affected districts, requiring immediate financial assistance from the Centre.

The floods in Assam have so far claimed 104 lives, according to official figures.