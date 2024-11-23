Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi from Sivasagar took a veiled jab at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the BJP's in-charge for Jharkhand, shortly after the state's election results were declared.

In a social media post, Gogoi stated - "Is he invincible? No... What is clear from the Jharkhand election is that he does not carry a magic wand to win elections," Gogoi stated.

He lauded Jharkhand’s example, where regional forces led the charge against the BJP, supported by a cooperative Congress.

Gogoi pointed out that the Congress played a secondary role in Jharkhand's alliance, demonstrating humility and unity, which led to the opposition’s success. He contrasted this with Maharashtra, where the Congress’ alleged arrogance in alliance dynamics led to defeat.



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“The Jharkhand election was led by its regional forces, supported and cooperated by the Congress. In Jharkhand, the Congress did not show arrogance. It fought together,” he said.

Gogoi stressed the need for Assam's regional forces to unite and take a similar approach ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The Assam by-elections showed that only with combined opposition forces can we defeat the BJP’s money and muscle power, misuse of government machinery, and organizational strength. The regional forces of Assam must start working from today onwards.”

Calling for introspection within the Congress, Gogoi argued that arrogance or disunity among opposition parties plays directly into the BJP’s hands. “Assam can follow the example of Jharkhand to protect its regional economic, environmental, social, and political interests and promote progressive democratic politics,” he asserted.

With just a year left before the next major political battle, Gogoi urged all democratic forces and well-wishers to join hands to form a united front. “This is the call of time,” he concluded, reiterating the importance of collective action to counter the BJP's dominance.