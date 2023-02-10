Reacting to the Gauhati High Court's February 9 verdict to reopen the case against Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, the Raijor Dal in a statement said that Akhil Gogoi has been a victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the government against him. The party said that ever since the BJP came to power, the Modi government has been using the ED-CBI-NIA against the opposition.

The party said that the ED has been investigating 21 political leaders since 2014.

“Of these, 115 are leaders of opposition political parties. The ED probe against political leaders are four times higher than the UPA regime. Similarly, the CBI has also conducted an investigation against 124 political leaders during the Modi government. Of these, 118 are leaders of opposition political parties. This is how the BJP government has been using the country's highest investigative agency against opposition politicians. Akhil Gogoi is the victim of one such conspiracy of the BJP.”,the party said.

The party said that Akhil Gogoi was arrested by the Assam Police in 2019 for crushing the anti-CAA agitation in the state. The case was later taken up by NIA. Akhil Gogoi's legal battle lasted for almost a year and a half. The legal battle continued with donations from the people of Assam. Gogoi was elected as an MLA in jail.

The NIA court acquitted Akhil Gogoi and Dhairya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal and Manas Konwar in the case. As an MLA, Akhil Gogoi has been strongly critical of every anti-people activity of the government, the party said.

The party said that, earlier in the past, Akhil Gogoi and the Raijor Dal have unearthed huge corruption and crimes of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his family and political, business colleagues and created public awareness against them. Outside the Assembly, MLA Akhil Gogoi made a strong criticism of the BJP party and the government and made it unanswered.



“In particular, the land scam of the Chief Minister's family, the suspicious investment of Calcutta companies in the company of the Chief Minister's son, the Bigom corruption like PPE kit scam, coal, supari syndicate etc. and the stand of Akhil Gogoi and the people's party had put Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP party in a lot of trouble.”, the party said.

The party said that in a very short span of time, Akhil Gogoi was able to make Sibsagar constituency an ideal constituency.

“So may be by imprisoning our party president, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP government are trying to exploit the people of the state. It also wants to clear the path of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by locking Akhil Gogoi in jail and keeping him away from the people.”, the party said.

“Raijor Dal is hopeful that the court will give justice to Akhil Gogoi and will give a befitting reply to the conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led government against Akhil Gogoi.”, the party added.