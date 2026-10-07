Akhil Gogoi warns of statewide agitation over delay in Assam flood compensation

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday, October 7 escalated his criticism of the Assam government over the alleged delay in compensation to flood-affected families, warning of a statewide democratic agitation if the government fails to address his demands.

Gogoi, who has been observing a satyagraha since October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, said his protest had entered its sixth day. He is demanding compensation for flood-affected families and action on several other issues related to the flood disaster.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Gogoi criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remarks on the agitation and alleged that the government had focused on attacking him instead of addressing the issue of compensation.

Gogoi said he would withdraw the agitation if the government provided full compensation to more than two lakh flood-affected families.

According to figures cited by Gogoi, the government's assessment has identified around 55,000 affected families, while he claimed that more than two lakh families require assistance. He questioned the basis of the government's survey and alleged discrepancies in the assessment process.

"The government says only 55,000 families have been affected, while the actual number is more than two lakh. This figure is misleading," Gogoi said, according to the information shared at the press conference.

The Raijor Dal leader also challenged the BJP to launch a democratic movement demanding relief and compensation for every flood-affected family, saying he would support such an agitation.

Gogoi questioned the adequacy of the Centre's financial assistance and claimed that the Rs 1,200 crore announced for Assam would not be sufficient to meet the losses caused by the floods.

He also alleged that the state government had failed to adequately highlight the scale of Assam's flood disaster before the Centre. He criticised state ministers Sushanta Borgohain, Mayur Borgohain and Dharmeswar Konwar over their handling of the situation.

Gogoi further claimed that Rs 20 crore provided by ONGC had not yet been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He said he would wait until midnight on Wednesday for a response from the state government.

"If there is no response, a strong democratic mass movement will be launched across Assam from tomorrow," he said.

The Sivasagar MLA also alleged that the government could use force to suppress future protests and raised concerns over the state's law-and-order situation. He invoked the name of Pranab Boro, whom he described as someone who had sacrificed his life for Assam.

Gogoi also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over celebrations following the Silchar election result, objecting to the bursting of firecrackers and describing the act as "foolishness".

The Assam government has not, in the information provided, issued a response to Gogoi's latest allegations.