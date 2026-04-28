Akhil Gogoi writes explosive open letter to CM over ‘secret killings’, BJP candidate row

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on April 28 issued a strongly worded open letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of “misleading the Assamese people” and raising serious allegations linked to the dark era of ‘secret killings’ in the state.

The letter, dated April 28, 2026, questions the BJP’s decision to field a controversial candidate from Sivasagar and warns of threats to democratic values.

In the letter, Gogoi alleged that during the 2026 election campaign, the Chief Minister repeatedly referred to him as “Chitragupta” , a remark he described as “disturbing” and politically motivated. He claimed the comment was made to defend BJP candidate Jayanta Hazarika, also known as Kushal Duwari, contesting from the Sivasagar constituency.

Recalling the violent phase of the 1990s and early 2000s, Gogoi wrote, “No one has forgotten those horrific days of ‘secret killings’ that still cause alarm and concern for the people of Assam.” He described the period as one marked by fear, uncertainty, and alleged targeted killings, where “innocent blood turned everything red,” leaving a lasting scar on society.

The Raijor Dal leader made grave allegations against Hazarika, claiming that, according to past reports and local accounts, he was “involved in at least 68 murder cases,” though he noted the number could be higher. The letter narrates several disturbing incidents, including alleged mass killings and brutal acts during that period, which Gogoi said continue to haunt victim families.





An open letter to CM @himantabiswa to contest his claims referring to me as “Chitragupta” during the election campaign of Assam Assembly Election, 2026 which was categorically made to defend the BJP candidate of 96 Sibsagar LAC Jayanta Hazarika alias Kushal Duwari.@NitinNabin pic.twitter.com/EI0L3YSLI1 — Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) April 28, 2026

Highlighting specific cases, Gogoi mentioned the killing of a family in Mahmora in 1999 and other alleged murders in Sivasagar, stating that such incidents exemplify the “barbaric violence” associated with the era.

He questioned the moral grounds of granting a party ticket to a person allegedly linked to such crimes.

In a direct attack on the Chief Minister, Gogoi wrote, “Should we remain silent against such a heinous criminal?” He further added that leaders who “seek to carry out the murder of democracy through criminals” must be held accountable, warning that raising such issues could even put him at personal risk.

The letter concludes with Gogoi urging the Chief Minister to reflect on the decision and its implications for democracy, stating that fielding such a candidate “degrades the democratic system of the country.”

The development is expected to intensify political tensions in Assam, especially in Upper Assam constituencies, where historical memories of the ‘secret killings’ period remain sensitive and politically significant.

No official response from the Chief Minister’s office had been issued at the time of filing this report.