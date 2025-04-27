Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, criticized Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi during a public event held at the Kali Mandir premises in Birubari, Guwahati, organized to air the 121st edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

Responding to Gogoi’s recent controversial comments on matters of faith, Margherita asserted that such statements deserve no serious attention. He said, “Akhil Gogoi should have exercised restraint when addressing sensitive religious topics. His irresponsible remarks have vitiated the public atmosphere and lowered the standard of discourse. Through his own words, he has revealed his true character. Even if he were to seek an apology now, the damage caused is irreversible.”

Touching upon separate allegations that link Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan, Margherita expressed full confidence in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claims, stating, “Our Chief Minister never makes statements without substantial evidence. We have complete faith in him, and all necessary information and proof will be made public at the appropriate time.”