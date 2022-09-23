The 24-hour Assam bandh called by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) affected several districts of the state with Bongaigaon, Gossaigaon and Golakganj facing the maximum heat of the ongoing protests.

Normal life was disrupted in many parts of lower and central Assam as protest over demand for ST status encored across the state.

Protesters burnt tyres, raised slogans, took out demonstrations against the government for not heeding to their demand.

Protests broke out a day after the cabinet cleared the proposal to grant ST status to several communities in 5 states, but left out the six communities of Assam who were seeking status for a long time now.

Over the past few days, members of Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Assam (TAYPA), Assam Tea Tribes Students’Association (ATTSA), All Assam Mottok Yuba Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS), All Assam Chutia Students’Union (AACSU), All Assam Moran Students’Union (AAMSU) and All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Yuba Chatra Sanmilani (AAKRYCS) participated in protests, raised slogans against the Centre for non-inclusion of the six communities of Assam in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) proposal list.

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