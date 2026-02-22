Akshay Kumar highlights bias as Manipur makeup artist, Assam contestants share discrimination experiences

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has spoken out against racial discrimination faced by people from India’s North East after an emotional exchange on his show “Dekhiye Duniya ka No. 1 Game Show,” where contestants from Assam and his makeup artist from Manipur brought the issue to the forefront.

During the episode, triplets from Dibrugarh shared their experiences of being mocked and called “Coronavirus” or “Chinese” because of their distinct features. Their testimony highlighted the persistent stereotyping faced by many from the region.

In response, Kumar invited his makeup artist Kin, who hails from Manipur, onto the stage, stating that he was convinced such discrimination continues to occur. He described the prejudice against North East Indians as unacceptable and emphasised that they are equal citizens of the country.

“They are all Indians. They have contributed to this nation, fought in wars like Kargil and Bangladesh, and are as Indian as anyone else,” Kumar said, underscoring the region’s contribution to India’s defence and national life.

The discussion brought renewed attention to the social challenges faced by North East communities, while reinforcing their integral role in the country’s cultural and military fabric.