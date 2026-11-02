Alakhya Baruah, who was serving as the vice-chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation, has been appointed its acting chairman following a directive issued by the state government's Cultural Affairs Department on Monday, November 2.

Baruah assumed charge at the corporation shortly after receiving the official government order, taking over the responsibilities of the top post, which had been awaiting an interim appointment. He had previously been overseeing the corporation's affairs as vice-chairman.

Following his appointment, Baruah met Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. During the meeting, the two discussed the functioning of the corporation, its ongoing activities and the priorities ahead.

The Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation plays an important role in providing financial assistance and institutional support to filmmakers while promoting the growth of the state's film industry.

Baruah's appointment as acting chairman is expected to ensure continuity in the corporation's administrative functioning and ongoing activities pending a regular appointment to the post.