Electronic music superstar Alan Walker launched his extended WalkerWorld India Tour with Spacebound in Guwahati on April 17, marking his first-ever performance in the northeastern Indian city. The event drew thousands of fans, kicking off what promises to be a landmark four-city tour across the country.

The Guwahati concert followed Walker's successful October 2024 tour and attracted audiences from throughout the Northeast region. Fans were treated to a two-hour performance featuring Walker's signature hits, including the opening number "Alone" and his global smash "Faded" as the finale.

Throughout the night, Walker delivered an immersive audiovisual experience with elaborate light shows, laser displays, and synchronised visuals. Concertgoers responded enthusiastically, singing along and illuminating the venue with phone lights and glowing merchandise.

"India has always been a special place for me and the love and energy from my fans here is beyond words," Walker said after the show. "Performing in Guwahati for the first time was an unforgettable experience. This tour is going to be truly special."

The event featured family-friendly accommodations, including a dedicated zone with activities for children and noise-cancelling headphones available for younger attendees.

Karan Singh, CEO of Spacebound, the event's organiser, highlighted the significance of bringing international talent to different parts of India. "The incredible turnout we witnessed in Guwahati is a testament to the growing demand for world-class live music experiences across India," Singh said.

The WalkerWorld India Tour continues with performances scheduled in Hyderabad (April 18), Bhubaneswar (April 19), and Jaipur (April 20). The tour is presented by Absolut Mixers and supported by several partners including Hyundai, Reliance Digital, and Rupay.

Tickets for the remaining shows are available exclusively through BookMyShow.