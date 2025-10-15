All 5 accused, including Zubeen Garg’s PSOs, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The five accused in connection with the Zubeen Garg case, including the late singer’s Personal Security Officers (PSOs), have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the court today, October 15.



The five accused, NorthEast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg and body guards of the late singer, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.





Senior advocate Pradip Konwar, speaking to the media confirmed that none of the accused have applied for bail. Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma and three other accused have been transferred to Baksa District Jail in Nikasi.





Advocate Konwar also noted that the Enforcement Directorate has not yet sought custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta, and any decision to transfer the accused outside the state for security reasons would be taken by the court upon request from the investigating agencies.





Authorities have indicated that the ongoing probe is at a crucial stage, and further interrogations will be conducted during this period.