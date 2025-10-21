All Assam Chutia Jati Sammelan issues ultimatum to state government over ST status, warns of massive agitation

The All Assam Chutia Jati Sammelan has issued a strong ultimatum to the Assam government and political parties, demanding long-pending Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for the Chutia community ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The union cautioned that continued neglect of their demand will trigger a decisive political response from the community.

Addressing reporters, the leadership of the Sammelan reminded that their struggle for ST status dates back to 1979. “For over four decades, the Chutia community has been fighting for justice. We are not asking for ST recognition—we have always been ST by origin and history. The British administration had officially recognized us as a Scheduled Tribe in their gazettes, but post-independence India has stripped us of that right. Enough is enough,” the leaders declared.

Accusing successive governments of making hollow promises before every election, the union alleged that the community’s identity has long been exploited for political gains. “This time, we will not tolerate political betrayal. The Chutia community knows how to respond politically,” the leadership warned, hinting at launching a large-scale movement if their demands remain unmet.

The Sammelan further announced plans to organize massive gatherings across four key Upper Assam districts to strengthen their cause and showcase unity. The leaders asserted that while the community may not pledge votes to any particular party, it can still play a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes by holding defaulters accountable.

Highlighting an approaching deadline, the Sammelan urged the state government to act with sincerity. “We are aware that the government intends to submit the ST recognition report to the Centre on November 25. We warn them not to mislead or deceive the community again. Should that happen, the Chutia people are ready to respond strongly in the 2026 elections,” the statement concluded.