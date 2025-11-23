All Assam Government Employees body announces statewide agitation demanding return of Old Pension Scheme

The All Assam Government Employees’ Association has announced a series of statewide agitation programmes demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The decisions were announced by Association President Dipen Sharma after the conclusion of its executive meeting held on Sunday, November 23 at the District Library Auditorium in Sivasagar.

The executive body resolved to intensify the movement by bringing together all organisations supporting OPS reinstatement and opposing the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The association unveiled a detailed agitation calendar:

24 December 2025: Submission of memoranda to the Chief Minister through Deputy Commissioners and district authorities.

25 November – 15 December 2025: Statewide discussions with organisations supporting OPS to build a unified resistance.

2 – 10 January 2026: Massive signature campaign across Assam, with teachers, employees, officials and workers submitting signatures via district associations to the Chief Minister.

28 – 31 January 2026: District-wise sit-in protests (dharna).

1 February 2026: Observation of Black Day and district-wide motorcycle rallies to mark the anniversary of the abolition of OPS in Assam in 2005.

The association said the agitation will intensify if the government fails to respond positively.

Association Slams Govt for ‘Prolonged Delay’

The organisation expressed deep dissatisfaction with the state government’s alleged inaction on long-pending issues concerning teachers’ earned leave. Despite repeated assurances since 2011, members said no final decision has been implemented.

They also pointed out that during a meeting on June 1, the Chief Minister, Education Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials had promised to resolve the matter in the next cabinet session, yet “no progress” has been made.

The Association further demanded the immediate formation of the 8th Pay Commission and its implementation from January 2026.