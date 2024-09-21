The All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) and the Morigaon District Committee today submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling for the urgent removal of illegal land encroachments affecting various areas of Morigaon district.

The memorandum was presented to the Chief Minister through the District Commissioner and was co-signed by Acting President Mridu Kalita and General Secretary Parthapratim Gautam. It emphasizes the need for government action to address the widespread encroachments that threaten public land and community resources.

Local leaders have voiced growing concerns over the issue, highlighting its impact on land availability and community well-being. The AAJU and Morigaon District Committee are advocating for a decisive response from state authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect public interests in the region.