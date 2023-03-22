In a positive development, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) government in Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) had a meeting on March 22 to discuss key issues in the Bodo heartland. Pramod Boro, the BTR chief, spoke exclusively to India Today NE and shared his thoughts on the meeting and the issues discussed.

During the meeting, AASU delegation submitted a memorandum of issues to the BTR government. Pramod Boro expressed his gratitude to AASU for sharing different issues and assured them that the government is already taking a proactive role in resolving the issues of not only the Bodo but all societies of the BTR region. He acknowledged the commitment of AASU towards the people of Assam and thanked them for their contribution.

The AASU delegation presented various issues, including land-related, education-related, language-related, employment-related, and universities-related issues. Pramod Boro mentioned that maximum issues are already in the process of being resolved, and some have already been resolved, awaiting implementation.

Regarding language issues, he emphasized that being a citizen of India, no one has the right to discriminate against any language in India, and they respect all mother languages. In Bodoland, Hindi, English, Bodo, and Assamese will be equally used, and the issue of defacing signboards with language will be addressed.

Speaking about the recent news of Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) demanding money in the BTR, Pramod Boro said that he got the news but was not sure if they are KLO. He further added that the council would not tolerate any demand or extortion in the region and that the police are investigating the matter.

Pramod Boro stated that the BTR government is very clear about its motives and is doing what needs to be done to uplift society. He urged all students' unions and social organizations to help the government and exchange problems people are facing so that they can be resolved on a priority basis. The meeting was positive and sets a good example of dialogue and collaboration between the government and students' unions for the betterment of the BTR region.