The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged a protest in Guwahati against the state government's recent move to introduce English as the medium of instruction for science and mathematics starting from Class 6, reports stated.

AASU had previously declared a month-long agitation across the state to demonstrate their disagreement with the Assam government's decision.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, AASU chief advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya said, "We demand the state government to inclusion of textbooks in Assamese and Bodo in government schools."

Further Bhattacharya alleged that the state government have pushed the students' body to protest but asserted the need for a solution.

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The student body demanded that the state government should not interfere in the medium of language. Also, the state government should teach English as a lauguage in all Assamese, Bodo and native language schools so that students are able to speak fluently.

The AASU also demanded the proper infrastructure of all government schools and said that the student body should not impose on students to learn science and maths in English in state-run schools.

The Assam cabinet had on July 2022 approved the introduction of English as the medium of instruction for the two subjects from Classes VI to XII from this academic year.

