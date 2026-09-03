All Assam Students Union protests rising prices of essential commodities in Dibrugarh

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) staged a protest in Dibrugarh on September 3 against the rising prices of essential commodities and what it alleged was inaction by the Assam government.

During the demonstration, AASU members carried out a symbolic funeral procession of Assam Supply Minister Kaushik Rai from in front of Shaheed Bhawan at Chowkidingi to Chowkidingi Chariali. Protesters raised slogans against the state government over the rising prices of essential food items.

The protesters later burnt an effigy of the Supply Minister as part of the demonstration.

AASU demanded immediate steps to control the prices of essential commodities and called for greater effectiveness in the functioning of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

The student body also raised concerns over the functioning of the public distribution system (PDS) and demanded measures to ensure that essential food items remain accessible and affordable to the public.

AASU members said the continued rise in prices was placing an increasing financial burden on ordinary households and urged the government to take immediate and effective measures to provide relief to consumers.

The protest was marked by slogans against price rise and the state government's handling of essential commodity distribution.