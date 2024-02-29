All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 organisations jointly have declared a series of statewide agitational programs from March 4 to protest against the implementation of CAA in the state.

A bike rally will be held in every district on 4th March as per the program.

Addressing a press meeting, the chief advisor of AASU, Samujjal Bhattacharya said, "Today a meeting was held with AASU along with 30 tribal organisations and it has been decided to reaffirm its stand on illegal Bangladeshi and to protect the indigenous people of the state and also voice out against the implementation of CAA."

Further Bhattacharya also warned the state and the central government not to play with the future of the indiginious people of the state.

Bhattacharya claimed that the CAA was only passed due to the number of votes in the Rajya Sabha or else it was not possible, however, the people of the northeast strongly rejected the same following which protests are still going on in the entire northeast along with legal battles.



Also Read: Assam: 16 opposition parties submit memorandum to Governor demanding withdrawal of CAA

"We want to tell the state and the central governmnet that we have not accepted CAA and will never accept it...but the surprising thing is a legal battle is going on in the Supreme Court and after hearing the petition of the student's body, the Apex court allowed time for hearing on the matter for Assam, Tripura and other northeastern states and it was decided that for Assam, Tripura and other northeastern states the rules are one and the rest of India is different."

The AASU chief also asserted that when the Supreme Court has decided to hear two petitions for CAA separately, then how can the Central government enforce CAA at this time of the hour?

Further, AASU also announced a series of agitation in a peaceful manner against the implementation of CAA and warned the state government not to pressure the peaceful agitation.

The AASU has decided to start a bike rally against CAA on March 4 and the students' body and 30 tribal organisations have also announced protests on March 8 and 9.

Bhattacharya also claimed that if CAA is not applicable for states with ILP then how can it be beneficial for states without ILP.