All Assam Students Union warns of agitation over rising prices, demands immediate relief from inflation

All Assam Students Union (AASU) on May 16 strongly criticised both the Centre and the Assam government over the continuing rise in prices of essential commodities, alleging that the common people are suffering due to unchecked inflation and economic hardship.

In a statement issued from its headquarters at Gauhati University, the student body said the soaring prices of daily necessities have “set the market on fire” and accused the governments of failing to provide relief to the public.

AASU president Utpal Sharma and general secretary Samiran Phukan stated that the uncontrolled rise in prices has placed an unbearable burden on ordinary citizens while the government remains “indifferent and inactive”.

The organisation demanded immediate measures to control inflation and reduce prices, warning that it would be compelled to launch democratic protests if corrective action is not taken soon.

According to AASU, prices of essential commodities such as rice, pulses, edible oil, milk, sugar and vegetables have increased sharply, severely affecting middle-class and economically weaker families.

The student body also expressed concern over the rising prices of commercial LPG cylinders, stating that small hotels, restaurants and tea stalls are struggling to survive due to increasing operational costs. It further claimed that hostels in educational institutions are also facing serious financial pressure.

AASU additionally pointed to the increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying it has further worsened the economic burden on the public and contributed to rising market costs.

The organisation alleged that inflation accelerated after the conclusion of elections in five states and said both the central and state governments have failed to protect citizens from the crisis.

Referring to the weakening value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, AASU also raised concerns over the country’s economic condition, stating that recent calls for austerity from national leaders have added to public anxiety.

Reiterating its stand, AASU said the situation has crossed acceptable limits and demanded urgent intervention to reduce prices and provide relief to the people, warning that otherwise the organisation and the people of Assam would be forced to take to the streets in protest.