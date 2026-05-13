All five Assam ministers are crorepatis, one faces criminal case: ADR

All five ministers sworn into the new Assam cabinet are crorepatis, while one minister has declared a criminal case against himself, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms on Wednesday, May 13.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for a second consecutive term on Tuesday along with four other legislators — BJP leaders Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP MLA Atul Bora, and BPF legislator Charan Boro.

The ADR report stated that Atul Bora has declared a criminal case in his election affidavit. The case relates to Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with alleged criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant or agent.

According to the analysis, all five members of the cabinet have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. Sarma declared the highest assets among them at over Rs 35 crore. He has also listed liabilities exceeding Rs 16 crore.

The average assets of the five ministers stand at Rs 10.99 crore, the report added.

On the educational front, four ministers have declared qualifications of graduate level or above, while one minister stated educational qualifications up to Class 10.

Ajanta Neog is the only woman minister in the newly formed cabinet.