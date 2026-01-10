All-girls NCC band from Guwahati school prepares for Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path

An all-girls National Cadet Corps (NCC) band from St. Francis De Sales School, Guwahati, is once again making the Northeast proud as 45 cadets undergo intensive training in New Delhi for selection to perform at the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path. Representing the entire Northeast India, the contingent is taking part in the highly competitive Kartavya Path Selection March, vying for a coveted place in one of the country’s most prestigious ceremonial events.

The cadets, aged between 13 and 16 years, displayed remarkable musical precision, discipline and synchronisation during their performance at the NCC Republic Day Parade Camp in the national capital on January 5, 2026. Following the camp, the band continues rigorous training under the close supervision of NCC instructors to meet the exacting standards required for the national parade. The contingent is also scheduled to perform at the NCC Prime Minister’s Rally on January 8, 2026, further highlighting their national-level engagement.

Adding a distinct cultural identity to their presence, the band dons traditional Muga silk waistcoats adorned with the iconic one-horned rhino motif, symbolising Assam’s rich heritage and the pride of the Northeast region.

Notably, this is not the first time the school’s all-girls NCC band has stepped onto the national stage. In Republic Day 2024, the same band had the honour of performing at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, a milestone that brought widespread recognition to the institution and the region.

The ongoing training and upcoming performances underline the increasing representation of girls from Northeast India at national events. Their participation reflects not only discipline and musical excellence but also cultural pride, empowerment and the spirit of unity that the Republic Day celebrations seek to showcase.