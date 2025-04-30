The All India Mahila Congress has launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent controversial remarks, accusing him of making a "disgraceful and misogynistic" statement that undermines the dignity of women across the nation.

The controversy erupted after the Chief Minister allegedly claimed that during the Congress regime, women had to "lose their chastity" to secure government jobs. Terming the remark as “derogatory, irresponsible, and deeply offensive,” the Mahila Congress stated that such sweeping accusations malign the integrity of millions of hardworking women job aspirants and tarnish the credibility of recruitment institutions.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Mahila Congress demanded:

An immediate public apology from the Chief Minister for his "appalling remarks."

A response from the Prime Minister clarifying whether such views reflect the BJP’s stance on women.

Suo motu action from the National Commission for Women against the Assam Chief Minister.

Calling for a nationwide protest, the women’s wing of the Congress party asserted that they will not allow such "misogynistic mindsets" to be normalized in Indian politics. The party urged women across the country to unite and raise their voices against what it called an insult to womanhood.