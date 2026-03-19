All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announces third list of candidates for Assam Assembly polls

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The party has named Sheikh Shah Alam from Jaleswar, Ali Akbar Miah from Birsing Jarua, Abdul Salam Shah from Mankachar, and Farhad Ali from Bhawanipur Sorbhog.

In addition, Minar Hussain Mazarbhuiya will contest from Sonai, while Hibbur Rasul Choudhury has been fielded from Karimganj North.

With this announcement, the party has intensified its preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.