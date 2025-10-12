All witnesses must come to Guwahati; four arriving tomorrow in Zubeen Garg death probe: Himanta

Four more Assamese nationals residing in Singapore are expected to appear before the Assam CID office on October 13 in connection with the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, with state authorities making it clear that the remaining six witnesses must come to Guwahati for questioning, one way or another.

According to state authorities, the move comes as investigators intensify efforts to gather comprehensive accounts from all individuals present during the incident. Garg drowned while swimming off Singapore's coast on September 19.

"All have to come to Guwahati, no matter what. It is their legal responsibility to assist in the probe," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated during a Facebook live on October 12, adding, "and if anyone does not come, we know the legal way of bringing them here".

The CID has requested cooperation from those still outstanding, urging them to come forward promptly to aid the ongoing probe.

Rupkamal Kalita, one of eight individuals who were with Garg at the time of the incident, appeared before investigators on October 7.

Kalita, who was reportedly aboard the yacht during the fatal swimming incident, confirmed his willingness to assist authorities and travelled to Guwahati for questioning.