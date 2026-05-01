Allegations of private land encroachment surface over RCC bridge construction in Assam's Sribhumi

Allegations of illegal occupation of private land have surfaced against the Public Works Department (PWD) over the construction of a new RCC bridge near the Longai-Katakhal area adjoining Sribhumi town in Assam.



According to local residents, construction of the new bridge beside an old weak bridge is almost complete, with only the approach road work remaining.

However, tensions emerged after several locals alleged that portions of privately owned land had been included within the bridge construction area without proper consent or settlement.

One of the landowners, Ebad Uddin, claimed that a part of his land had been occupied for the bridge project. He alleged that despite informing departmental engineers about the issue, no action was taken.

Another landowner, Islamur Rahman, also alleged that a significant portion of his patta land had been used during construction of the bridge approach road.

Local residents further alleged that PWD officials carried out the construction without adequately addressing the concerns of affected landowners.

In protest, one of the landowners reportedly constructed a temporary tin structure in front of the bridge approach area after allegedly failing to receive a response from authorities.

Residents questioned how a bridge project involving crores of rupees could proceed without resolving land ownership disputes and warned that the bridge may not become fully operational if the issue remains unresolved.

The incident has drawn attention among local citizens, and demands are growing for intervention by the district administration to investigate the allegations and resolve the dispute.