A man accused of cattle smuggling faced a severe assault by locals on January 17, resulting in his death in Kumoi village, Morigaon district, Assam . The deceased, identified as Jitu Das from Karbi Anglong district, attempted to steal cattle in the early hours amidst dense fog.

The resident of the targeted house woke up, seeking help from neighbors, preventing the alleged smuggling attempt. While the locals apprehended the accused, two of his accomplices managed to escape with two cattle heads.

The people in the village subjected the suspected cattle smuggler to a severe assault. Police arrived and saved his life. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Jitu Das was declared dead by the doctors.