Alleged gambling racket and police nexus spark outrage in Assam’s Dhubri

Allegations of an organised gambling racket operating in the heart of Dhubri town have triggered public outrage, with claims of a possible police nexus and misuse of government welfare benefits adding to the controversy.



According to local residents, the New Gadadhar Club in Dhubri has allegedly been functioning as a gambling hub, with activities reportedly continuing round the clock. The matter has drawn sharp criticism after reports surfaced that scooters distributed under Assam government welfare schemes are being used by individuals frequenting the premises.



Eyewitnesses claim that several red-coloured scooters, provided under student empowerment schemes, are seen parked outside the club on a regular basis. The vehicles, originally intended to support education and mobility, are allegedly being used for commuting to gambling sessions, residents said.



The controversy has deepened further with allegations of police protection. Locals have informally named a police constable, identified as “Nipen,” claiming that his alleged involvement has allowed the gambling activities to continue unchecked. However, no official confirmation of these claims has been made.



The location of the alleged gambling den has also raised questions. The New Gadadhar Club is situated within 300–400 metres of the district’s Superintendent of Police office and the Deputy Commissioner’s office, prompting concerns over enforcement and administrative oversight.



Residents and local activists have demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegations, including the suspected misuse of government-issued vehicles and the reported police connection. They have called for immediate action to prevent any illegal activities and ensure accountability.