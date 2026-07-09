Alleged investment scam accused Sanjay Bhagat held by CBI, produced before Guwahati court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested alleged fraudster Sanjay Bhagat in connection with a multi-crore financial scam involving fraudulent trading and online investment schemes.

According to preliminary findings, Bhagat allegedly duped investors of crores of rupees by luring them with promises of exceptionally high returns through fake investment platforms. The agency said the accused is suspected of operating fraudulent schemes that targeted multiple investors.

The arrest follows a prolonged investigation conducted by the CBI into the alleged financial fraud. Bhagat was apprehended from West Bengal and subsequently brought to Guwahati.

He was produced before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati following his arrest, where further legal proceedings in the case are expected to continue.

The CBI is continuing its investigation to establish the full extent of the alleged scam, trace the flow of funds, and identify any additional individuals or entities that may have been involved in the operation.