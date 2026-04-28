Alleged land manipulation case surfaces in Dhubri amid Assam govt’s crackdown on “dalal raj”

Amid the ongoing crackdown by the government of Himanta Biswa Sarma against the alleged “Dalal Raj” or broker system, a fresh case of alleged land manipulation has surfaced in Dhubri town, with one of the victims, Raju Choudhury, accusing a local resident of attempting to trap a vulnerable family through a prolonged and complicated land transaction.

According to the complaint, Sanjay Kumar More, son of Mahendra Kumar More and a resident of Dhubri town, allegedly targeted a family over a plot of land measuring 1 Katha and 10 Lessa under Dag No. 1340 and Khatian No. 308, located in Ward No. 1. The land is reportedly recorded as Khas land and has remained under the possession of the Choudhury family.

The alleged victims — Raju Choudhury, Rajen Choudhury, Bhajan Choudhury, and late Ranu Choudhury had entered into an agreement with More in 2019 for the sale of the land at a total valuation of Rs. 21 lakh.

Raju Choudhury alleged that the deal followed a phased payment structure commonly associated with “land-locking” tactics. As per the agreement, More initially paid Rs. 21,000 in cash, followed by an additional Rs. 30,000 through an SBI cheque (No. 001264, Bazar Branch).

Later, another Rs. 5 lakh was allegedly paid in cash in installments.



The complainants claimed that despite paying only a fraction of the agreed amount, More allegedly used the agreement to gain control over the property while delaying the remaining payment on the grounds of pending legal formalities. The family alleged that these conditions were intentionally structured to prolong the process indefinitely, leaving them financially and legally trapped.

The allegations come at a time when the Assam government has intensified its campaign against alleged land brokers and fraudulent intermediaries under initiatives such as Mission Basundhara. The state government has repeatedly warned against individuals accused of exploiting loopholes in land and revenue systems to harass or manipulate common citizens.

The victims have now urged the Dhubri district administration to conduct a detailed investigation into the property dealings of Sanjay Kumar More, including allegations linked to recent attempts to resume construction activities on disputed river basin land in Folimari. The construction work was reportedly halted earlier by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Dhubri.

No official response from Sanjay Kumar More or the district administration had been received at the time of filing this report.