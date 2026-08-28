Alleged mafia gang involved in criminal activities raises concern in Assam's Nagaon

Concern has gripped Nagaon district following allegations that a group of youths has formed a “mafia gang” and become involved in various criminal activities.

According to the allegations, the gang has reportedly been operating along the lines of organised crime groups and is allegedly involved in multiple criminal incidents in the district.

The group is reportedly led by two youths identified as Afridi and Zeeshan. More alarmingly, the gang is alleged to possess illegal firearms, raising serious concerns over public safety.

The group had allegedly planned to abduct a Class IX student, according to the information available. The alleged activities of the group have sparked concern among residents and raised questions over the growing involvement of youths in organised criminal activities in Nagaon.

Further details regarding the alleged gang, the abduction plan and any police action are awaited.