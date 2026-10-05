Alleged NSCN-KYA over-ground worker held in Assam’s Tinsukia, phones and vehicle seized

Security forces on October 5 apprehended an alleged over-ground worker (OGW) linked to the NSCN-KYA during a joint operation in the Tipong area of Assam’s Tinsukia district, officials said.

The operation was conducted by 20 Assam Rifles, 166 Territorial Army and Assam Police based on specific inputs, according to security sources.

The apprehended person was identified as Karim Khan, 33, a resident of Tipong.

According to preliminary interrogation, Khan was allegedly working as an OGW for the NSCN-KYA and was involved in collecting money from local residents on behalf of SS Captain Rocky Thapa, a member of the outfit, security officials said.

Officials claimed that Khan disclosed during questioning that he had collected money from around 10 people on behalf of the NSCN-KYA.

He also allegedly disclosed that he had been in contact with several active cadres of the NSCN (Nikki Sumi) faction, officials said.

Security forces recovered two mobile phones, one SIM card and a Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI bearing registration number NL 02 C 2516 during the operation.

Khan was subsequently handed over to Lekhapani Police Station in Tinsukia for further interrogation and necessary legal action.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of his alleged links with the outfit and the money collection network.