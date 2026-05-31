Alleged safety violations at Assam's Nagaon fuel station spark public concern over petrol sales in drums

Serious concerns have been raised after videos allegedly showing petrol being filled into large drums at an HP petrol pump in Chalachali, Nagaon district, surfaced on social media, triggering widespread public reaction.

According to reports, the fuel station was seen allegedly supplying petrol directly into large drums instead of vehicle fuel tanks, raising questions over adherence to prescribed safety norms governing the handling and sale of highly inflammable petroleum products.

The incident has sparked debate among local residents, who expressed concern that such practices could pose a significant fire and safety risk, particularly during the ongoing summer season marked by extreme temperatures.

Critics have questioned how large quantities of petrol were allegedly being dispensed into open containers and whether proper permissions or safety protocols were being followed. They have also called for an investigation into the matter and sought clarification from the authorities concerned.

The viral footage has intensified public demands for action, with many urging the district administration and the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to verify the allegations and take appropriate measures if any violation of regulations is found.

Residents have stressed that petrol, being a highly combustible substance, must be handled strictly according to safety guidelines to prevent accidents and protect public safety.

As the video continues to circulate widely, attention is now focused on whether the authorities will initiate an inquiry into the alleged irregularities at the fuel station and determine if any rules governing petroleum distribution were breached.