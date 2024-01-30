The individual who had earlier claimed to be an Assam Police Sub-Inspector and was allegedly caught spying for ULFA (I), has been identified as Manash Borgohain, not Manashjyoti Burhagohain as initially reported. The Assam Police, in a press release issued on January 30 categorically denied any association with Manash Borgohain and clarified that the person in their recruitment merit list was Manashjyoti Burhagohain, presently serving as a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in Karimganj since his recruitment in 2021.

Contradicting various media reports that suggested the involvement of Assam Police Sub-Inspector Manashjyoti Burhagohain in espionage activities, the police department released a statement, along with supporting evidence. The official press release stated, "It has come to notice that there are speculations about one Manas Borgohain, who is in the custody of ULFA (I). The said Manas Borgohain is not and was never a part of the Assam Police."

To dispel any confusion, the Assam Police attached a photograph of Manashjyoti Burhagohain with a date and GPS stamp, clearly indicating his current location as Karimganj. The photograph was captured by a GPS Map Camera at Circuit House Road, Karimganj, on January 30, 2024, at 11:38 AM GMT+05:30.

The police press release further asserted, "His photograph with date and GPS stamp is attached for ready reference."

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to the microblogging site X, sharing the Facebook profile of Manash Borgohain. DGP GP Singh hinted at an in-depth analysis of Borgohain's social media posts over the last few years suggesting that it could reveal more about the individual in question.

Speaking to India Today NE , DGP GP Singh, "The youth of Assam should not fall in trap of such secessionist organisations. They are known to peddle falsehoods as seen from the times of Dhemaji Blasts. Everyone should work together, as private entrepreneur, as business enterprise or as part of government for development of Assam and take it to its rightful place in the comity of states in India. We have to ensure that in next decade or so, we are amongst the top performers in the country."