In a significant twist in the Assam Police's ongoing operation to track down an absconding couple accused in a high-profile stock market trading scam, one of the accused, Sumi Borah, has publicly announced her decision to surrender. Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, has been on the run following accusations of involvement in a financial fraud scheme that has rattled investors and shaken confidence in regional trading markets. However, Borah took to social media on Wednesday to strongly deny the charges leveled against her, setting off a new wave of speculation and public interest in the case.

In her social media statement, Sumi Borah described the media reports surrounding her involvement in the scam as "baseless and fake," asserting that the vast majority of the circulating information is misleading. “Less than 10% of what is being reported is true,” she wrote, adding that the constant flood of accusations has taken a serious toll on her mental well-being. “Even before the court has had a chance to prove me guilty, the media has destroyed my life with its allegations,” Borah lamented.

The case itself centers on accusations of fraudulent activity within the stock market, with Sumi and Tarkik Borah allegedly orchestrating a scam that has left numerous investors in financial distress. What began as an investigation into an online trading fraud soon took a darker turn, Borah claims, with undue focus on her role in the affair. She expressed her frustration with what she described as targeted harassment, stating that the case had "unexpectedly" turned against her.

"I didn’t escape," Borah emphasized in her statement, "but I was forced into hiding due to the overwhelming burden of these false allegations." She explained that the decision to remain in hiding stemmed from fear of the accusations, which she found unbearable. However, she now feels that the time has come to face the authorities, stating, "Today, after gaining confidence, I have decided to surrender and cooperate fully with Assam Police." Despite the gravity of the charges against her, Borah maintains her innocence and expressed hope that the judicial system will ultimately vindicate her.

The police investigation into the alleged scam has been intensifying in recent weeks. Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Police, acting on directives from Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, made a significant breakthrough by arresting Tarkik Borah’s brother, Amlan Borah, in Bihar. The arrest is considered a key development in unraveling the full extent of the couple's alleged operations, although it remains to be seen how this will influence the case against Sumi Borah.

Additionally, police reported the seizure of a Fortuner Sigma 4 vehicle in Meghalaya, which was registered in the name of Tarkik Borah. The vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01FL8009, is believed to be connected to the couple's activities and is currently under investigation for its role in the scam. The police are scrutinizing all evidence gathered so far as part of their ongoing efforts to piece together the full scope of the financial fraud.

As the case continues to develop, the public remains captivated by the unfolding drama, with Borah's announcement adding another layer of intrigue to an already complex and high-stakes investigation. While the police continue to pursue further leads, Borah's upcoming surrender promises to be a turning point in the case. Her public declaration has placed the spotlight squarely on the legal process, as both the authorities and the public await the truth to emerge in court.

The Assam stock market scam has not only impacted those directly involved but has also cast a shadow over financial operations in the state. With Sumi Borah’s surrender now imminent, the focus will likely shift to the courtroom, where her claims of innocence will face legal scrutiny. As new details come to light, the case has the potential to set a precedent for how financial fraud cases are handled in Assam and beyond.



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